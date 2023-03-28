Singer Chozen Blood is optimistic that in the near future, he will be earning big from his music through online music streaming platforms.

Based on his opinion and experience he says that as of now online streaming platforms don’t pay so much but he loves the way the agents are organized since they pay on time.

Despite the fact that he doesn’t earn quite much from online streams he trusts the process as he maintained that it is the way to go since the whole world is taking that direction.

He further applauds the process noting that at a certain time in life, there is when a person won’t be able to perform at different events as the movements to distant events drain artists.

I do benefit from the online streams. Well, to be honest, it may not be paying so much in my opinion at the moment, but it is the way to go if one is to make some money. Additionally, the world apparently took to that route and I don’t want to be left behind. And it is draining to perform every day at different shows as back then. In fact, since music is so dynamic, performing on stage is the smallest portion of money one will be getting. Chosez Blood

Recently, Chozen Blood made headlines when he claimed to be receiving constant threats from an unknown individual who asked him to leave Winnie Nwagi alone while claiming that the Swangz Avenue singer is his wife.

He went ahead and released a new jam titled Samuwaako explaining that he using his talent to defend himself from the allegations.

