Kidandali culture is still strong as Karole Kasita and Gravity Omutujju drop their new collaboration titled ‘Tetunazina’.

Fresh out of maternity leave, Karole Kasita has featured Gravity Omutujju on a new song dubbed ‘Tetunazina’.

‘Tetunazina’ is translated to mean ‘We Haven’t Danced Yet’ and the song produced by D’Mario will get you on your feet.

D’Mario has been the name behind several currently trending songs and this too could be in line to become a major banger in the coming weeks.

“This is one of the most surprising collaborations from East Africa. No one expected it,” says Karole Kasita and we couldn’t agree more.

The video shot by Aaronaire Pictures does not lack in terms of color, costumes, and general vibes. Both artistes were feeling it.

Take a gaze below:

Like this: Like Loading...