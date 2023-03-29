Fun Factory Uganda will be premiering a brand new explosive and exciting local Police drama series titled “Popi” a few weeks from now.

The brand new drama series which is in the offing is a fresh and original composition from the long-serving drama group that has for years released amazing content for its fans and followers.

Based on the details that we have so far gathered, ‘Popi‘ is a fictional series acted in Lampaka town in Zuganda which depicts the lives and challenges of five major characters who are members of the police force.

The series further expounds on how the police operate and relate with the general public in everyday life in terms of keeping law and order in the community.

In this series, a number of themes are covered which include career, jobs, corruption, leadership, money, work ethic balance, family and friendship, love, and nepotism.

The series will be premiering on Pearl Magic Loko TV very soon.

