Gift ov Kaddo, real name Abbey Gift Kyambadde, says he is not appreciated enough in Uganda yet he has contributed so much to the music industry.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, Gift ov Kaddo is seen strongly stating that he is not appreciated enough by the local music industry.

He noted that he is not wealthy enough to finance the rotation of his music on different media stations and that it could be the reason why his music is not played massively.

He is, however, confident that his music is good and that in the coming years, his talent will be appreciated more when

“If my songs are bad, do not play them. I don’t want you to play them. My music is for my children, they will listen to it. You will appreciate us when we die but I am a living legend because I have very good music,” Kaddo said.

He also further noted that his music is so good that it can only be compared to that of continental music stars like Wizkid and Diamond Platnumz.

“I’m singing good music. Compare my music with (the likes of) Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid. Stop comparing my music with these nonsense categorical artists,” he added.

Severally, critics have hinted that Gift ov Kaddo is battling mental challenges but he trashes those claims and maintains that he is mentally okay but rather misunderstood.

