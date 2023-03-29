Singer Babaritah, real name Barbara Mirembe, is one of the easy female artists anybody can deal with based on how she conducts herself.

She is humble and down to earth but there are certain things in her life that she can’t just let go when she feels pinned against the wall.

She explains that if a person continuously insults and mocks her to the extreme, she goes bare knuckles with that person.

Babaritah narrates that since she is a forgiving kind of person, she can forgive the individual trying to get under her skin on a number of countable times, but when she happens to meet them in a tight corner, she deals with them accordingly and physically.

Also Read: Babaritah: I can shower Lwasa with love and make him forget those thieves

She notes that facing off with someone doesn’t come often as she stated that it only happens when it becomes to be too much from a particular individual.

As you see me, am very humble but not easy at all. I can keep quiet when someone insults me or I can even cast a smiling face but when I meet you in a tight corner, I can thump you to a pulp. So I first give you time and chill it off but if God helps me and I forget, I quit it forever. I don’t do it often but it comes when it’s too much. Babaritah

She went on to reveal that she loves helping young children who are underprivileged in so many ways in order that they can also have a good future ahead of them.

For the six years she has been active in the music business, Babaritah says she has learned a lot from the public and seen different ways how people behave.

Like this: Like Loading...