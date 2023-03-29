Beautician Sherry Matovu is apparently enjoying the fruits of being in love with the person she loves and adores the most as he stays close by her side.

The former singer hooked herself a new guy identified as Hassan but based on reports making rounds, it’s alleged that she snatched Baba TV’s presenter Hope Shifah’s lover.

She narrates that she is having fun and feels dearly loved since her new catch is taking good care of her and showering her with sweet things.

She explains that she doesn’t care whether she is loved for just a week or a month as long as she enjoys the moment and experiences a new lifestyle.

I got someone who truly feels that he loves me deeply. Be where you’re loved and don’t stay where you’re not loved and taken care of. That is how God decided and I don’t see why people wanna try so much to oppose it. I don’t care even if I am loved for a week, the whole thing is about having fun and enjoying the moment. He been a good a friend to me and he has always been advising me on different issues. Sherry Matovu

Sherry Matovu went ahead to scoff at her critics who call her old saying she is still very young and liable to enjoy life as much as she can.

When asked whether she is on the hunt of getting someone who would help her with the burden of footing some bills, she denied the claims noting that she is responsible for all the duties she has to do.

