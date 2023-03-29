Former media personality and events host Anita ‘Fabiola’ Kyarimpa went all out against her critics who suspect that she is back to her old ways of slaying.

The ex-beauty queen slammed her critics who think that she has resorted to her old ways of slaying by labeling them as ‘shallow-minded’.

Anita Fabiola’s bitter response to her critics came on the back of rumors that suggest that her ways will bring about doom in her marriage.

That is their problem and they’re shallowed-minded. Me hosting and doing events does not mean anything so they will be alright and fine very soon. Anita Fabiola

Also Read: Anita Fabiola Pregnant, Baby Bump Finally Shows (VIDEO)

When the former Be My Date presenter on NTV was also asked about the pregnancy revelations, she did not deny or acknowledge the reports but left the nation in suspense straining that when the right time comes, she will let the public know in full detail.

I’m not confirming or denying and so the ball is in your hands to pick what you want. Untill I personally tell you but as of now, let the speculations be. Anita Fabiola

Like this: Like Loading...