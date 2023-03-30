On Wednesday 29th March 2023, Club Pilsener launched a new Thematic campaign – “Brewed Longer, Refreshingly Club” – aimed at reechoing its commitment to taking time to brew the best sugar-free beer for the consumers.

For many years, Nile Breweries Limited has dedicated efforts to owning and nurturing local and international brands which are the first choice of the consumer. Club Pilsener has stood out for a number of Ugandans.

The focus is on delivering the highest quality brands to consumers and this is why Club Pilsener is refreshingly authentic as it is brewed longer to give it a refreshing and authentic taste.

Club Pilsener is also sugar-free to deliver a balanced refreshment in every drop and this is what makes it one of the top beer brands in the country.

Adu Rando, Nile Breweries Limited Country Managing Director

The new campaign re-purposes and celebrates the authentic brewing process and authentic relationships with Club Pilsener’s consumers and encourages taking your time in a refreshingly different way.

“Club Brand is 100% natural, there is no sugar in it and most importantly, it is brewed longer,” Adu Rando, the NBL Country Director. “Great things come to those that wait, for anything good to be produced it has to take time.”

“An average beer in the market takes 2 weeks to brew but for Club Pilsener, we take 3 weeks that’s why it’s perfect and refreshing. In 2022, the Club brand was the biggest growth of volume of any brand of beer in Uganda Vs the previous year,” he added.

The Club Pilsener Brand Manager, Joel Galla, as well noted that the new campaign expounds on why Club is the most refreshing beer on market.

Guests having fun at the thematic campaign launch

“Today, Club is launching the ‘brewed longer, refreshingly club’ campaign to tell the story of why Club is the most refreshing beer on the market; because of the brewing process it goes through,” Joel Galla said at the launch.

“We take our time to be able to get the ultimate taste. Other beers take 2 weeks – we take more days and slow down the process to ensure that we deliver the beer with a refreshing taste. We deliberately extend the brewing process to 18 -21 days to ensure that the final consumer is able to appreciate that club is easy to drink,” he added.

The launch that happened at the NBL Headquarters in Luzira featured performances from some of the elite entertainers in Uganda including A Pass, Crysto Panda, Eddie Wizzy, among others.

Under this campaign, Club Pilsener will be doing activations in bars, bufundas, and shops and there will be lots of merchandise to be won.

Like this: Like Loading...