Local stand-up comedian Kapere Yokana Mbuuse also known as Lufotose feels dejected by events promoters who are not offering him gigs to help him make some money.

Kapere expressed his luckless feeling as he spoke to the media concerning the upcoming Easter events. He revealed that he is yet to be booked to perform anywhere within Kampala.

He wondered why he would face such dejection to this extent yet he is an established and not an upcoming comedian who has to struggle to earn gigs.

He called out renowned event organizers such as Balaam, Bajjo, Juma Balunywa, and Abtex to offer him gigs during the Jesus Christ resurrection weekend so that he can surprise his wife with gifts.

He went ahead to ask if event organizers want to see him begging from the streets of Kampala and then pretend that they feel pity for him.

I am a parent who has a family, I feed and pay for them school fees but you don’t give me shows to perform at. Do you want to see me begging on the streets of Kampala and then you come running Please, offer me some gigs. Kapere

