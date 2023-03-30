Ugandan actress Faridah Ndausi is reportedly pleading to her lawfully wedded husband Omulangira Ndausi to grant her divorce so that she can officially wed her new Nigerian lover in peace.

The report has come to life following rumors that suggest that Faridah Ndausi is planning to legalize her relationship but is facing the challenge of her marriage with Omulangira Ndausi who is yet to officially divorce her.

Based on a recent interview she had with media personalities, Faridah hinted at how she very much wants to tie the knot sometime later this year if all goes well.

She is, however, still handicapped as she can’t continue with her preparations when she is not officially and legally set free to move on by her ex-lover.

Faridah Ndausi is in a relationship with a Nigerian-born and bred actor, basketballer, and businessman with whom she has spent a period of about three years.

In recent years, Faridah has been linked to different Nigerian men and fortunately, she decided to settle with one who she is likely to spend the rest of her life with.

Like this: Like Loading...