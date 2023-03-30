Former Sipapa Entertainment Records singer Record Elah Butida says if he fails musically, he will revert to puffing weed all day as his new full-time job.

Record Elah Butida made the declaration while speaking in an interview where he disclosed that his last hope is doing music in an effort to afford a better living and support his family.

Butida, famed for his one-hit single Bakaa Basajja has in recent past days been at loggerheads with his mother on accusations of accusing his young brother of sleeping with his wife.

The accusations saw Butida break down in tears as his mother had no kind words for him for accusing his young brother of bedding his wife.

The fallout saw his mom disown him to the extent that declared that she doesn’t care whether he passes until he changes the way he behaves.

Butida then confessed how he even quit puffing weed and other toxic substances as he maintained that he is a reformed person.

In the interview, he asked whoever is willing to help him mend his relationship with his mother to offer him a hand so that they can live amicably as a parent and a son.

