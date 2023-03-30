A Pass, Crysto Panda, Eddie Wizzy, among several other entertainers put up exciting performances as Club Pilsener launched their new ‘Brewed Longer, Refreshingly Club’ campaign on Wednesday.

On Wednesday 29th March 2023, Club Pilsener launched a new Thematic campaign – “Brewed Longer, Refreshingly Club” – aimed at reechoing its commitment to taking time to brew the best sugar-free beer for the consumers.

The focus is on delivering the highest quality brands to consumers and this is why Club Pilsener is refreshingly authentic as it is brewed longer to give it a refreshing and authentic taste. It’s also sugar-free to deliver a balanced refreshment in every drop hence making it one of the top beer brands in the country.

NBL Brand Manager Joel Galla dancing with the emcee of the day Allan Creed at the launch

“Club Brand is 100% natural, there is no sugar in it and most importantly, it is brewed longer,” Adu Rando, the NBL Country Director. “Great things come to those that wait, for anything good to be produced it has to take time.”

Refreshing drinks, food, and lots of fun were the order of the evening on top of a quiz from which the winning team amongst the three that were formed amongst the guests won over Ugx1.5m.

In the crowd, the likes of DJ Roja, Viana Indi, and Douglas Lwanga, amongst other popular media personalities and influencers were visibly enjoying the launch event.

Performances from A Pass, Eddie Wizzy, and Crysto Panda crowned the evening as the few invited guests got the feeling of what Club Pilsener’s product-client relationship is all about.

Take a gaze at some of the photos from the event:

