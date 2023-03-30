Renowned local singer Ronald Mayinja has set the record straight concerning allegations that he was dumped by the love of his life, Aisha Mayinja.

Mayinja dispelled the reports after several months of speculations from critics who have been saying his wife ditched him and traveled overseas.

The reports were fueled by the fact that Ronald Mayinja has not been living together with his family at his fancy home in Munyonyo for a couple of months.

In a bid to clear the air, Ronald Mayinja told Sanyuka TV that he only sent his wife and family to London to start a better life as he remains home to keep on pushing with his daily duties.

He explained saying it is normal for any person who is financially stable to send their families to stay abroad if the resources are available.

Ronald Mayinja says he made the decision to fly his family abroad to open doors for them and give them the advantage to explore new things that come with the world as it evolves at a very fast pace.

When asked why he no longer puts on his wedding ring, Mayinja noted that he has never taken holy matrimonial vows that require him to wear the ring all the time.

He disclosed that he only performed the Kwanjula ceremonies.

