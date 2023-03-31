A couple of years after losing his YouTube channel to his former record label Black Market Records, singer Bruno K has finally regained access.

A lot might have gone wrong for Bruno K, real name Bruno Kiggundu, in recent weeks but there is some good news for him finally.

With the battles regarding his ex-lover and alleged baby mama still ongoing, Bruno K has solved one of his other problems concerning his music career.

His YouTube channel was deactivated after he fell out with his former bosses at Black Market Records but has been retrieved with the help of his lawyer Ivan Bwowe.

Through social media, Bruno K revealed the good news to his fans as he emphasized how his former label stole his royalties and deleted his intellectual property.

He also advised fellow artistes who could be going through similar problems to contact his lawyers for help.

“I got my old youtube channel back with the help of Omziki Digital and my lawyer Ivan Bwowe. Artists having battles with record labels, you should contact these guys they will help you,” he wrote.

“If you have a record label that stole royalties from you and refused to give you your share, these guys will help you.

“Black Market Records had taken everything from me and also wiped my entire catalog off youtube. But the gentlemen mentioned above helped me get everything back. Glory to God.”

