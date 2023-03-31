Local comedian, singer, and former MP Kato Lubawama claims Bobi Wine’s song ‘Nalumansi’ is directed to the Buganda Kingdom and he describes it as rotten.

Just a few days ago, singer-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine released a new song dubbed ‘Nalumansi’.

The song produced by Sir. Dan Magic has since become a topic of conversation with Bobi’s fans praising his creativity.

His critics, however, do not find anything special about the song.

With some claiming that the production and lyrics are half-baked, Kato Lubwama believes it has a hidden meaning hitting at Baganda.

While in an interview with Isaac ‘Kasuku’ Katende, Lubwama noted that the ‘Nalumansi’ in the song represents the Baganda and Bobi aimed at hitting at them for not supporting him.

Kato Lubwama then said the song is ‘rotten’ and not befitting of Bobi’s standards and hence deserves no airplay.

“I have never listened to a rotten song like that. Bobi Wine criticizes the Baganda in the song yet his biggest support comes from the central. Is there a Nalumansi in the North? No,” Lubwama noted.

