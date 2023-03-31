Western Uganda-based star singer Ray G features Dancehall artiste Ziza Bafana on this new love song dubbed ‘My Boo’.

Muhairwe Reegan continues to feed his fans with sweet music each year and his fourth release of 2023 are the visuals for his collaboration with Ziza Bafana.

Titled ‘My Boo’, the new project is a love song in which Ray G and Ziza Bafana express their love for the same girl.

“Love is something that two people work on every day, you never give up on the person you love,” says the often soft-spoken Ray G.

Listening to the song produced by T.O.N, Ray G’s lyrical maturity is evident as he relays his soft voice onto the deep love message on Runyankore.

Ziza Bafana’s ruff-n-tuff voice adds the dancehall vibe to the song to accommodate the dancehall music fans and makes the song danceable.

Bafana’s strength has always been how fast he raps and at some points loses the deep voice to add a smooth flavor to his style.

It is a sweet song that you will definitely enjoy and the visuals directed by Aaronaire will also keep your eyes glued to the screen.

