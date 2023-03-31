Veteran media personality Omulangira Ndausi, legally known as Simon Peter Ndawuula, has come clean concerning reports regarding his ex-lover Farida Nduasi asking for a divorce.

The Radio Simba morning show host disclosed that he is very ready and willing to process the divorce papers whenever Faridah is good to go.

Speaking in an interview, Faridah Ndausi noted that she is confident she cannot lose the ‘Ndausi’ name because she has worked for it from a youthful age till where she is at the moment.

“I worked for the name Faridah Ndausi. That name doesn’t only belong to Omulangira Ndausi because there is a lot I added to it as I grew up with it,” Faridah Ndausi.

Omulangira Ndausi also explained that since his lawyers are working on the divorce papers, Faridah will only lose the ‘Mariam Ndawula’ name that they used during their marriage noting that ‘Ndausi’ is just a business name that they created to push their brands.

He adds that if Faridah Ndausi dares to scrap the ‘Ndausi’ name she will not be recognized anymore stating that she cannot afford to get any gigs without it.

“I am called Simon Peter Ndawula and ‘Ndausi’ is a business name that I created. She insists that she can’t change the name because when she does so, she won’t be able to survive without it,” Omulangira Ndausi said.

“When I offer her the divorce, she will only lose the ‘Mariam Ndawula’ name because it is her legally married name. She is still having fame because of that ‘Ndausi’ name as her real name is Nanfuuka,” he added.

When asked whether the two are still on talking terms, Omulangira Ndausi stated that he blocked her for good and the only bond they have is co-parenting their 15-year-old daughter.

He further narrated that Faridah was the one delaying their divorce and that at one time she declined it but when he saw her on TV accepting divorce, he welcomed the decision she made.

For now, we are working on the papers. She is the one who had delayed me. My lawyers are working on it and anytime soon it will get done. By next week all will be done. I don’t need her number and I don’t need her as well. It is I who engineered her travel to Nigeria and all other moves and getting close to celebrated actors like Emeka Ike and Jim Iyke who later become my co-husbands without knowing since she lied that I am her dad. Omulangira Ndausi

