A lot was said when singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine failed to turn up for Jose Chameleone’s “Gwanga Mujje” concert that took at Lugogo Cricket Oval in February.

Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool vented out their frustrations about Bobi Wine’s failure to show support and love toward the Leone Island boss as the former evoked memories of how he paid Bobi a visit in the hospital when he was severely beaten up by President Yoweri Museveni’s security detail in Arua in 2020.

The unhappy Chameleone openly stressed that he was left with a sour taste in his mouth despite the concert going down successfully.

After almost a month since the concert was concluded, Bobi Wine has, at last, explained why he was a no-show at Jose Chameleone’s ”Gwanga Mujje” concert.

He narrates that he couldn’t attend a concert where he wouldn’t feel comfortable being in the presence of his supporter’s oppressors like the First Son, Gen. Muhoozi who was expected to be the guest of honor on the night.

He further reminded Chameleone about how he was the first person to visit him in the hospital when he was down and took him to the stage to perform while in a wheelchair yet at that moment they were not friends at all.

