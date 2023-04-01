Early this week, a video in which singer Gift ov Kaddo appeared looking quite out of touch with reality made rounds online.

He stressed that he feels less appreciated in Uganda’s music industry yet he considers himself a living legend who believes that his music can only be compared to the likes of Wizkid and Diamond Platnumz.

He went ahead to vehemently state that his music has been frustrated by media personalities who currently charge lots of money for one’s music to get played.

He maintained that he does not have that much cash to facilitate the process as he called a change in the way of doing things at certain media outlets.

When Qute Kaye watched the clip, he was quick to give his opinion about Gift ov Kaddo’s gesture terming it as a ‘cry for help’.

Kaye who once struggled with drug addiction pledged to extend support to Kaddo together with his team.

This is not the first time Gift ov Kaddo has accused the media of frustrating his music career as he has often ranted about it through his social media accounts.

