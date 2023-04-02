For quite a while, singer and songwriter, Dokta Brain of Hatim and Dokey has been having a grudge against fellow artist Grenade Official on grounds that he is ill-mannered.

Not only did he accuse Grenade of being indisciplined but also added that he acts in a childish way something that did not please.

This was all said during an interview he had with Mr. Henrie as expressed his dislike in the former TNS-affiliated singer adding that he even defaulted on paying his balance when he wrote him a song.

Based on Grenade, he wasn’t aware about him demanding money for anything as he reasoned that most of his deals and contractual obligations were being met by Jeff Kiwa.

In a recent interview conducted on Friday, Grenade facing Hatim and Dokey eye-to-eye promised to clear any payment that Dokey claims he demands and pleaded to him to call off the negative vibes he holds against him.

I am here to clear everything that has been between me and Hatim and Dokey about the payment issues about how I’m ready to foot them and establish a good working environment between us and we continue working together because people still need to listen to good content from both of us. Grenade

In the same favor, Dokey heard Grenade’s pleas and accepted his apology as he only awaits for his balance to be cleared anytime soon as Grenade promised.

Grenade explains that he wants to be in a music business where he has no bad blood with anyone and also continues to work in a less toxic environment.

