Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine says he is still better than Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone in all aspects of life as the case was way many years ago before he joined active politics.

The Firebase crew boss made the braggart statements on Saturday afternoon at a press conference held at his One Love Beach, Busabala where a host of journalists and bloggers gathered to have a word with him after a long while.

Bobi Wine noted that Chameleone and Bebe Cool are claiming to be top artists only because he is barred by the government of Uganda from performing reasoning that it is the reason why he gives music less time compared to his old days.

The press conference was called to address the media about his newly released song titled “Nalumansi” which has received mixed reactions and interpretations from different analysts as others have bashed it strongly.

I’ve been competing with Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone for the last 20 years and I have always been better than them by far in everything. Academically, musically, and financially. The only way they can go past me and claim the number position is by handicapping me by the dictator. So, it is alright to let them enjoy the number position when I am still blocked from doing music because if the chains are unlocked, the president will have returned. Bobi Wine

In his explanation, Bobi Wine asked the public to go slow about ‘Nalumansi’ stating that anytime soon the person in question will be exposed when the right time comes through.

He also highlighted a number of issues that affect the common people and called upon fellow artists to call out authorities to put them in order.

Like this: Like Loading...