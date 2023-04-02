Singer Spice Diana will longer face the wrath of her critics who once trolled her about having a disfigured dental formula.

This comes through after the Source Management singer spared some time off her busy schedule and paid a visit to the dental clinic.

She got her front chipped tooth fixed after a few weeks since she was attacked by a fan who advised her to work on her teeth and skin.

The message from the fan sunk in so well that she saw the need of lifting her dental formula to avoid similar embarrassment the next time.

Having fixed her teeth, she took to her Facebook page and let her critics know that she heeded the advice that was given to her by sharing photos showing how her teeth were fitted.

She wrote noting that she can now afford to put on a wide smile comfortably without fear unlike in the past.

Finally, I can now smile widely, and comfortably after fixing my chipped teeth at the best dental care center in the country. Hey Say no more about all your dental problems. Spice Diana

She then thanked whoever advised her to do so and the doctors who worked upon her on the successful dental formula.

