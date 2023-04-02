Singer Princess Sheila Nvanungi is of the idea that the forthcoming Kabaka birthday run that is scheduled for mid-April should be turned into a prayer session for his quick recovery.

The birthday run that is set to happen on Sunday, 16th April 2023, will be themed; “The fight to end HIV/ AIDS by 2030” was officially launched by the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga on 9th March 2023 at Bulange Mengo.

She explains that the run celebrations shouldn’t be held noting that most people who turn up only use the event to toast to life which won’t look good since the Kabaka is not well healthwise.

Besides Kabaka being a traditional leader, he is a human who faces health challenges like anybody else. The birthday run celebrations should be changed into a prayer session so that we pray for his quick recovery. Sheila Nvanungi

She further noted that rather than holding the Kabaka birthday run celebrations, those in charge could call upon people to hold a prayer session in which they ask God to stretch his healing hand unto their leader.

