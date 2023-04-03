Following their recent Kuhingira ceremony, Mark Ronald Mubiru and Anitah Fabiola locked their love for eternity at the Ugandan version of Paris’ Pont des Arts over the weekend.

You might have seen it in several films where a couple visits the Pont des Arts or Passerelle des Arts a.k.a the Love Lock Bridge.

It is a pedestrian bridge in Paris where lovers go, write their names on a padlock, lock it to the railing and throw the keys in the river.

Often it is a sign of their commitment and dedication to their relationships to show that they are bonded for eternity.

Uganda now has its own version of the Pont des Arts in at the Divine Resort and Spa, Kampala.

The site has been visited by a couple of celebrities who have expressed their dedication to their relationship with their lovers, and some, with their music.

The likes of Zari Hassan, Spice Diana, among many others have carried out the same ritual with the latter locking her padlock of eternity with her first love – music.

Anitah Fabiola and her husband Mark Ronald Mubiru as well became the latest celebrity couple to visit the site.

A video clip cited by Mbu.ug shows the two lovebirds locking their love padlock and throwing it in Lake Victoria before sharing a kiss.

Anita Fabiola reveals that it is something they have always wanted to do but missed out on the chance when they visited Paris, France and she is glad she finally achieved it back home in Uganda.

My forever person. We tried to do this while we were in Paris but didn’t get a chance to. Now that there’s a place in Uganda to do this, I’m so glad we finally did. I love love and i’m so grateful for our friendship. Anita Fabiola

