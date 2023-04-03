Singer Bebe Cool has poured his heart out through a deep message as his wife Zuena Kirema turns a new age today.

Each of Zuena Kirema’s recent birthdays have had the Gagamel boss Bebe Cool express his love extensively to her.

Today, the mother of five celebrates her birthday and in his message, Bebe says that he still feels like they met yesterday.

He says that he would ask for more 100 years of life with her.

“Knowing you for over 20 years makes me feel like we just met yesterday yet day by day as you grow, you become younger and sweeter,” he wrote.

“If only Allah was to ask me for one thing in life, i would ask for more 100 years of life with you. Happiest birthday my beautiful wife,” he added.

Zuena shared beautiful photos of herself on social media and added the caption, “365 days around the globe. Celebrating me today is a piece of cake. Alhamdulillah.”

Happy Birthday Mummy Zu!

