According to local rapper Gravity Omutujju, his former boss at Big Talent Entertainment Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is East Africa’s number one musician.

Gravity Omutujju has since last year been vocal about the artists he thinks top his list and it has always been dominated by artists of his generation, with a few outside his like Eddy Kenzo and David Lutalo.

Having released a new jam where he joined efforts with Karole Kasita dubbed “Tetunazina“, Gravity took to his Facebook page and trolled Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Jose Chameleone as he stressed that the ‘Big Three’ claim only stops in Uganda.

He went ahead to claim that his ranking is East Africa wide not only Uganda before his critics could attack him for the statement he made.

Without Doubt, Eddy Kenzo is East Africa’s number-one musician. Big three bikoma Uganda. bino bya east Africa yono Banange. Gravity Omutujju

Gravity’s comments come after Bobi Wine came out and claimed that he has always been better than Bebe Cool and Chameleone in all spheres of the music business and entertainment.

The last time Gravity made a list of top artists in Uganda, he ended up shedding tears before journalists following a furry of insults that were sent his way for under looking the artists who paved a way for them to have a soft life in the music business.

