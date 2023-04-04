Absolute Tonny is convinced that his new smooth jazz song titled ‘Being Loved’ will raise eyebrows and leave several music lovers with goosebumps.

Set for release later this month (April), ‘the song ‘Being Loved’ is melodious with a collective of other jazz chords and melodies embedded in love.

The philosophy of the song is that everyone is obliged to love and want to be loved thus the thrust of love is caring which every human should get.

In the song, The basis of love is those who love, those in love, and those yet to be in love and to be loved.

The song is more about humanity’s survival and discipline of looking out for each other and loving each other thus the reward got from that mixed feeling.

Absolute Tonny describes it as “a song for you to feel the vibration of love as this is one way humans can thrive, live, and survive.”

Like this: Like Loading...