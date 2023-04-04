Signed to Deejay Roja’s Management, Jowy Landa has released the much-anticipated visuals for her new song titled ‘Wire Wire.’

Produced by Temperature Touch, Jowy Landa’s new song has a deep-lying message which everyone may translate differently.

‘Wire Wire’ could mean many things depending on which angle you choose to look at it but we leave that to you. What we know for sure is that it is a beautiful song.

Jowy Landa, real name Joan Namugerwa, has set her targets at achieving more success after a considerably good 2022 and this could be one of the songs to enable her to achieve that.

The young lady with big dreams does not settle for less and she wears her heart on her sleeve – always fighting to achieve through her passion for music.

The vibey ‘Wire Wire’ continues to showcase Jowy Landa’s vocal strengths and the improvement in her lyricism and general music flow.

The visuals directed by Allan Soja will excite you. You just cannot watch this video once as there is quite a lot to see yet it was shot in limited space.

Take a gaze:

