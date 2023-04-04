On Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Uganda released a list of Visa Free countries for Uganda.

The list contains 38 countries around the world that Ugandan citizens and passport holders can pay a visit without necessarily having to apply for a Visa.

A visa is an official document that allows the bearer to legally enter a foreign country. The visa is usually stamped or glued into the bearer’s passport. There are several different types of visas, each of which affords the bearer different rights in the host country.

Check out the list of visa-free countries for Uganda below:

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Benin

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cook Islands

Dominica

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Fiji

Grenada

Haiti

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Jamaica

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Niue

Philippines

Rwanda

Senegal

Singapore

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Gambia

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe

