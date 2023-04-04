On Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Uganda released a list of Visa Free countries for Uganda.
The list contains 38 countries around the world that Ugandan citizens and passport holders can pay a visit without necessarily having to apply for a Visa.
A visa is an official document that allows the bearer to legally enter a foreign country. The visa is usually stamped or glued into the bearer’s passport. There are several different types of visas, each of which affords the bearer different rights in the host country.
Check out the list of visa-free countries for Uganda below:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Benin
- Botswana
- British Virgin Islands
- Burundi
- Cook Islands
- Dominica
- Ecuador
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Fiji
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Jamaica
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Niue
- Philippines
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Singapore
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Tanzania
- Gambia
- Vanuatu
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe