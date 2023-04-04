When singer Ronald Mayinja returned to school (University) to pursue a degree course, he left many of his followers with a lot of unanswered questions lingering within their heads.

Before Ronald Mayinja graduated with a degree in Social Sciences from Makerere University, he first acquired a diploma in Business Administration from Kampala International University (KIU).

His return to the university for further education sparked thoughts that the Africa singer was setting himself up for the next coming 2026 general elections to contest for the position of Member of Parliament in his home district.

Speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV, Ronald Mayinja set the record straight as he noted that he only returned to school to broaden and widen his thinking capacity but not because of political ambitions.

He maintained that he will only remain involved in active politics on the low as he used to do back then despite having successfully completed his education where he acquired a diploma and a degree.

The 2021 general elections exposed Ronald Mayinja as a dishonest and untrustworthy individual who often switched camps.

He was one time seen standing in for the National Unity Platform and then shifted to NRM until he settled with the ruling party where he campaigned for the incumbent president.

He also composed a song that President Museveni used as his official campaign song during the elections.

