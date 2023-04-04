In an emotional message to her son on his first birthday, Sasha Brighton has revealed how she almost lost her life while giving birth last year.

On this day one year ago, singer Sasha Brighton Kalungi gave birth to her second child – a son she named Hiir.

I lost a lot of things in my life; opportunities, my body, many things my love but I wanna let you know that it was worth it Sasha Birghton’s birthday message to son

Sasha kept her pregnancy a secret as she preferred to keep it out of the media but toward delivery, the news broke out when she had a pregnancy photoshoot.

Rumors started flying with netizens questioning who the father of her unborn child was. To date, the father is yet to be clearly revealed.

Sasha Brighton has, however, revealed how giving birth to Hiir was tough for her. Through Facebook, the ‘So Lucky’ singer reveals how special her son is in her life.

She noted how she almost lost her life together with the baby as she went through a lot of pain during labor and it was not easy bringing him into this world.

Sasha is happy and says that the pain she went through to give birth to Hiir was worth it because she loves him so much and prays for Allah’s divine protection over him.

Hey my love, see how blessed u are daddy. Born in the holy month of Ramadan n still celebrate your first birthday in Ramadan. I didn’t know that love hurts not until I met u my love!! O4.04.2022 Was the date, Here we are papa. Am blushing my love with tears flowing hun. I almost lost u papa, I almost lost the battle but I fought n won. Do u know the first words I told my mum after giving birth to u? These are the words I told her; “Maama ono ye nga simufeelingaaaa?” It sounds crazy right? Yes it’s what I was feeling at that moment because of the so much pain I had gone through. Wannuma nnyo papa I almost lost uuu we almost lost our lives but I fought. My mum prayed, My doctors prayed, My brother! My Dorah. I didn’t know that yes I wasn’t feeling u at that moment but I was to feel u with every bit of heart later on I wanna let you know that it wasn’t easy to have u my world. I lost a lot of things in my life, opportunities, my body many things my love but I wanna let u know that it was worth it! I don’t wanna stop writing but I have to. Thank you for choosing me as ur mum am so grateful for that. Hiir my love…. Hiir my world…. Hiir my heartbeat I love you, I love you, I love you. Nsaba Allah akunkumiire taata wange. Nsaba Allah akumpangaliize daddy nsaba Allah akumpeemu birungi byokka my love, I love you and I’ll always love you. Ya Allah thank you for this gift. Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar. It’s Hajji’s first birthday. A happy birthday my love. Sasha Brighton

