Veteran Actor Sam Bagenda a.k.a Dr. Bbosa has finally shown off his new young lover only identified as Penina to the public.

Despite being famous for his diligent contribution to the film and entertainment industry, Dr. Bbosa’s private love life is quite a private one.

As he turned 58 years old, however, Dr. Bbosa decided to unveil his new lover to the public during his surprise birthday celebrations that were organized by his close friends over the weekend.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Bbosa said that he loves her for having a mature mind and being enterprising despite her young age.

Dr. Bbosa at the 2023 iKon Awards (Photo by Don Mugabi)

“She is young but with a very mature brain. She is very enterprising and very loving. I thank her because if she has been able to organize such a party out of the blue, she has shown me, genuine love,” Dr. Bbosa said at the party.

At the party that was attended by family and close friends within the film industry, Penina noted that she cares the least about the age gap between them because age is just a number.

“A relationship should be between the two people in love because age is just a number but love can bond people together and they even forget about the age bracket,” she told Sanyuka TV.

