Socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa’s chances of leaving prison still seem slim after once again being denied bail during his appearance at the court yesterday.

Sipapa was sent back to the coolers as the judge ruled that he should return to court on the 27th of April for the hearing of a fresh bail application.

Based on different reports, Sipapa’s bail process will take some good time to be granted since he has pending cases in the High Court.

Sipapa and his wife Shamira Nakiyimba Lukia still languishing behind bars since they were arrested on matters of aggravated theft and robbery in September 2022.

Last month, his ex-girlfriend and singer Serena Bata called upon fellow artists to stand in for Sipapa in an effort to have him released.

Ever since she made the plea, however, no single artist has shown interest in pleading for the socialite and music promoter.

Serena Bata even reached the extent of calling out Bobi Wine to intervene in Sipapa’s case reasoning that they are former friends who only fell out during the 2021 general elections.

