The B2C Entertainment singing trio which consists of Bobby Lash, Mr. Lee, and Julio is not happy with Bukedde TV presenter Josephat Sseguya over false accusations.

The trio expressed their disappointment following the baseless accusations he allegedly made against them live on TV during his early morning show that airs between 9 am and 10 am.

According to the trio, Seguya accused them of having snatched Rema Namakula from her husband Dr. Hamza Sebunya after seeing them at a certain hangout chilling with her late in the night.

The accusations did not settle down well with the trio and when they got the chance to speak to one of the Bukedde TV presenters, they vented out their dismay with the veteran journalist.

They further explained that Seguya accused them of making Rema shift from her husband’s home and relocating to theirs in Kigo and that it is where they spend quality time from.

We are unhappy with Seguya because of the false statements he made about us. We watched him accusing us of snatching Rema away from her husband. He said that she shifted from her home and she now spends most of her time with us which is totally false. He said that Rema puts up at our home in Kigo something which puzzled us. B2C Entertainment

The trio trashed the allegations as they maintained that Rema is just their good friend who has helped them a lot in different spheres of life.

They narrated that since it is very hard to make opposite-sex friends in the showbiz industry, their friendship with Rema is always marred with lots of untrue stories.

Like this: Like Loading...