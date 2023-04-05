A heavily expectant mother of two and Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Cindy Sanyu has openly disclosed that she sometimes feels like throwing in the towel as UMA chief.

She explains that due to the opposition she faced during the UMA elections and the hard time she has come to face, she felt that she had not done enough to impress fellow musicians under the Umbrella as their president.

In that regard, Cindy Sanyu has always felt unloved and less appreciated yet she feels she has outdone herself and left everything for God to judge her.

While being treated to a surprise baby shower on Tuesday afternoon, Cindy Sanyu revealed how she has often wanted to hang her gloves as the UMA chairperson but Phina Mugerwa and a few other close friends of hers have always advised her not to do so.

When she saw some opposition members at her surprise baby shower she was pleased with their gesture of turning up for her celebration and thanked them for showing a good heart.

She stressed that she always feels glad working with women on similar causes that push them to strive for better and asked them to keep up the spirit.

Cindy Sanyu also requested that the next UMA president who will take over after her be treated and supported the same way she has been shown love by her board members.

Being the UMA president is not an easy task and there are days when I wake up when I just want to quit and Phina Mugerwa knows it well because sometimes I openly tell her that am done but due to her courage, she keeps me going. Having your love and support for all these years motivates me often. I hope the next president who will take over after me will experience the same love and support. If we have this in the industry, we are destined for a bright future. Cindy Sanyu

