Singer Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu was on Tuesday afternoon treated to a surprise baby shower by her comrades in the Uganda Musicians Association.

The heavily pregnant mother of two could not believe her eyes after being escorted to a room full of fellow artists, workmates, journalists, and other well-wishers.

The King Herself who for a moment looked on in shock later put on a wide smile as her friends wished her a safe remainder of the pregnancy and safe delivery.

The singer expressed gratitude to everyone who was involved in organizing the baby shower and a team from Karamoja that showed up.

It is not clear yet when Cindy’s baby will be arriving but usually, baby showers indicate that is soon and we anticipate she will be a mother of three before the end of April.

Take a gaze at the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...