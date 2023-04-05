Singer Deus Nduggwa, better known as Grenade Official, has sworn never to work with his former manager Jeff Kiwa again.

The “Nkulooga” singer swore to never work with Jeff Kiwa on matters concerning business-related issues after the two bitterly fell out with each other.

He stresses that he might continue to be a friend to Jeff Kiwa but on a limited ground that doesn’t involves business issues.

The reason why the two fell out is not yet clear but it is believed that there are some businesses that Jeff Kiwa handled in Grenade’s name and failed to meet the obligations thus extending the debts to him something that left Grenade with a sour taste in his mouth.

What I want the nation to know is that I no longer work with TNS. Forever on business issues I will never work with Jeff Kiwa again because we fell out on business grounds but not on a friendship basis. We might still be friends in God’s wish but on business basis, it is a complete no. Grenade

It is further believed that the two are at loggerheads following rumours that Grenade got hooked on a well-to-do babe who has some money and didn’t tip Jeff.

Grenade even took to his social accounts to announce how he had completely changed his booking contacts for those who want his services to reach him directly.

