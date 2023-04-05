Bobi Wine has asked his fellow old artists like Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool to stop fighting for the number one position in the industry and let the younger generation enjoy their shine.

For over two decades, Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, and Jose Chameleone have competed for the number one spot in the music industry.

On top of hit songs, they have had to physically and musically battle for supremacy hence creating their own classification as the “big three”.

A few years ago, however, Bobi diverted his focus to politics and has since registered considerable success despite losing the 2021 presidential elections to H.E. Yoweri Museveni.

Musically, Bobi has not delivered too much but he says he is yet to drop the mic because he plans to remain a musician for as long as he can.

He is, however, not ready to continue fighting for the number one spot in music as he says that there are other younger artists that deserve a chance to battle for supremacy.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, the Firebase Crew singer asked his fellow veteran artists to stop frustrating the younger artists and rather give them a chance to also enjoy the fame they enjoyed for the last 20 years.

“Yes we once fought for positions but that is over 20 years ago. You cannot expect to still be behaving the same after 20 years. When you are old, you have to act maturely and give others a chance. I was the youngest of those brothers of mine but I am also 41 years old now. It’s a decision I took. There is a saying, “Growing old is compulsory but growing up is optional.” Some people refuse to grow up,” Bobi Wine said.

