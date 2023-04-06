Singer Patrick Mulwana a.k.a Alien Skin is yet again making news headlines for the wrong reasons as it has become his norm lately.

Alien Skin is being accused of getting involved in a bitter fight with one events promoter who hails from Masaka known as Matsiko.

The two are reported to have exchanged bitter words while at Calender Hotel in Makindye after Alien Skin stormed the place claiming that one of the upcoming singers who chills around there had beaten up his colleague.

On arrival at the place, Alien Skin who looked puffed up faced off with Matsiko who is known to be very talkative. They exchanged words.

The ‘Sitya Danger‘ singer then turned around and approached Matsiko thus smacking him in the face. Suddenly, the place went quiet and everybody just looked on as everything transpired since he had come along with his gang.

Matsiko has however made it clear that he was not slapped as reports claim but was rather pushed and fell down to the ground.

Matsiko has vowed that the next time he meets Alien Skin in Masaka, they will face off bitterly and teach each other a lesson.

Matsiko is mostly remembered for organizing Eddy Kenzo’s 2022 Festival which was being stopped from happening by Luba Events.

