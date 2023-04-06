Local events promoter Bajjo Events, real name Andrew Mukasa, has released his list of the Top 20 Trending Songs and Artists in Uganda of 2023.

On the list, Bobi Wine’s song Nalumansi makes it in the number one spot as Alien Skin who is believed to be having a time of his life misses. So does Gagamel star Bebe Cool.

Mudra, Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah, Pallaso, David Lutalo, Winnie Nwagi, Kapa Cat, Joshua Baraka, among others make it on the list.

Stop overpricing yourself – Bajjo tells Juliana Kanyomozi

Bajjo says that the mentioned artists will be booked for his upcoming concerts slated for later this year. Take a gaze at the list below:

UGANDA ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY UPDATE 2023

Dear Ugandans, below are the top 20 trending songs and artists in Uganda, year 2023 according to their order. Expect these artists on the upcoming mega concerts organized by Bajjo Events.

  1. ﻿﻿﻿Nalumansi by Bobi wine
  2. ﻿﻿﻿Nzalongo by David Lutalo
  3. ﻿﻿﻿Nana by Joshua Barrack
  4. ﻿﻿﻿Shabada by Mudra
  5. ﻿﻿﻿Tewali dance hall by Kappa Cat
  6. ﻿﻿﻿Take it slow by Winnie Nwagi
  7. ﻿﻿﻿Nkujjukira by Shebah Karungi
  8. ﻿﻿﻿Binyuma by Pallaso
  9. ﻿﻿﻿Promise by Liam Voice
  10. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Empere by crysto Panda
  11. Ofaaki by Crysto Panda
  12. Omwana by Juliana Kanyomozi
  13. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Kyaani by Ykee Benda
  14. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tudigida by Eddy Kenzo
  15. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ngonze by Rema Namakula
  16. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Malayika by Winnie Nwagi
  17. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Chai we Njaye by Omutume Planet
  18. ﻿﻿﻿﻿RISK by Vyroota
  19. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Property by Irene Kayemba
  20. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Did I die by Shebah, Fee Bussi & YamRoss

Bonus Song; Forever by Jose Chameleone

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment