Local events promoter Bajjo Events, real name Andrew Mukasa, has released his list of the Top 20 Trending Songs and Artists in Uganda of 2023.

On the list, Bobi Wine’s song Nalumansi makes it in the number one spot as Alien Skin who is believed to be having a time of his life misses. So does Gagamel star Bebe Cool.

Mudra, Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah, Pallaso, David Lutalo, Winnie Nwagi, Kapa Cat, Joshua Baraka, among others make it on the list.

Bajjo says that the mentioned artists will be booked for his upcoming concerts slated for later this year. Take a gaze at the list below:

UGANDA ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY UPDATE 2023

Dear Ugandans, below are the top 20 trending songs and artists in Uganda, year 2023 according to their order. Expect these artists on the upcoming mega concerts organized by Bajjo Events.

﻿﻿﻿Nalumansi by Bobi wine ﻿﻿﻿Nzalongo by David Lutalo ﻿﻿﻿Nana by Joshua Barrack ﻿﻿﻿Shabada by Mudra ﻿﻿﻿Tewali dance hall by Kappa Cat ﻿﻿﻿Take it slow by Winnie Nwagi ﻿﻿﻿Nkujjukira by Shebah Karungi ﻿﻿﻿Binyuma by Pallaso ﻿﻿﻿Promise by Liam Voice ﻿﻿﻿﻿Empere by crysto Panda Ofaaki by Crysto Panda Omwana by Juliana Kanyomozi ﻿﻿﻿﻿Kyaani by Ykee Benda ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tudigida by Eddy Kenzo ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ngonze by Rema Namakula ﻿﻿﻿﻿Malayika by Winnie Nwagi ﻿﻿﻿﻿Chai we Njaye by Omutume Planet ﻿﻿﻿﻿RISK by Vyroota ﻿﻿﻿﻿Property by Irene Kayemba ﻿﻿﻿﻿Did I die by Shebah, Fee Bussi & YamRoss

Bonus Song; Forever by Jose Chameleone

Events promoter Bajjo releases his list of the TOP 20 TRENDING SONGS AND ARTISTS OF 2023@HEBobiwine in number 1 spot, Bebe Cool missing 👀 pic.twitter.com/eQGfFrQt1h — MBU (@MBU) April 6, 2023

