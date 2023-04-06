Dancer Patricia Nabakooza of the Triplets Ghetto Kids is battling throat complications and is bedridden at Nakasero Hospital.

The news about Nabakooza’s health situation was revealed early on Thursday morning by the Ghetto Kids manager Dauda Kavuma a.k.a Teacher Teacher.

Kavuma asked his followers and fans of the Ghetto Kids to pray for Patricia Nabakooza and ask God to restore her health.

“Pray For Patricia Sitya Loss. Ya Allah, we come to you today with heavy hearts as our daughter is ill. We ask for your healing hand to be upon her and for your power to restore her to health,” Kavuma partly wrote.

According to reports, Nabakooza has been complaining about how she felt something in her throat that has been choking her and that she lost her voice.

Well known for her contribution to Eddy Kenzo’s banger ‘Sitya Loss’, Nabakooza is under strict observation and medical care to see that she recovers soon.

Keep her in your prayers.

