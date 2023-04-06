Melissa Mulungi has trashed rumors alleging that Lydia Jazmine’s post about fake friends was about her. She maintains that they are still family.

Earlier this week, Lydia Jazmine through Snapchat revealed how she is fed up with fake friends. The LJ Music songstress said she had parted ways with friends who don’t deserve her kindness.

“Being a good person comes with a lot of problems but regardless we move. The so-called “friends” we get, hmm! That’s why nze nakoowa I said ‘bye’ to everyone that doesn’t deserve my kindness, my energy,” Lydia Jazmine wrote on Snapchat.

She further opened up on how she has now gotten used to the disappointments brought about by friendships but noted that it still hurts.

She then cautioned her followers to always be careful of the people around them because the world has turned really cruel.

The revelation seemed to make netizens believe that Jazmine was lashing out at her best friend Melissa Mulungi who also later posted a photo of herself with the caption;

“I’m looking forward to influencing others in a positive way. My message is you can do anything if you just put your mind to it. Wishing you a blessed new week my Peeps.”

The rumors caught Melissa by surprise and she laughed them off. While commenting on a post made by Galaxy FM, she hinted at her relationship with Lydia Jazmine being stronger than ever.

“Lydia Jazmine and I aren’t just friends we are family and that’s for life but y’all made me laugh today at least,” Melissa wrote.

