With his newest project dubbed ‘Nafunye’, Wise Killer aims at winning the hearts of local music enthusiasts and the visuals are something to watch.

Wise Killer is a new name in the mainstream music space but the inner music circles are aware of his talent and musical mind.

His musical ability, despite being up for more scrutiny, seems very promising and he is out to showcase his prowess in his new song.

Dubbed ‘Nafunye’ (translated to mean “I Found/Got”), the new song produced by GzBeats talks about how he found the love of his life.

Wise Killer mixes Luganda and English as he showcases his flexibility and his confidence in the visuals is a pointer to his character.

He hires the services of award-winning videographer Jah Live who captures beautiful shots and moments to keep your eyes glued to the screen.

Wise Killer is currently signed to Devine Empire and has high hopes of turning into a big star sooner than later.

Take a gaze at the new visuals:

Like this: Like Loading...