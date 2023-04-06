Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso is upset over singer David Lutalo’s opinion on his music career.

Pallaso watched an interview that had David Lutalo had on BBS TV and wasn’t impressed with the way he talked about him.

He took to his Twitter to express how he has not achieved musical success by just mere words but more by action and putting in hard work.

The “Twatoba” singer went ahead to bitterly note that David Lutalo can at the moment only be better than him in the past but not in the present.

Pallaso then told Lutalo to change his music style because his old style is outdated and that music has moved on.

Watching David Lutalo’s interview and how he puts me down in his opinion is very uncalled for. I didn’t reach here by words but by music. The only way you can ever be better than me is in the past. Music has grown and you need to change that old style. Don’t test me, Boy Pallaso

