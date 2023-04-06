Singer Ronald Alimpa had a terrible Wednesday afternoon after Police officers from Katwe Police Station raided his home and arrested him.

He was arrested due to the damages and losses that he allegedly caused during the festive season when he was booked to perform at an event and failed to turn up.

The event that Alimpa failed to turn up to was in Rakai district which saw revelers turn rowdy burning generators and plastic chairs to ash.

The organizer of the event reported the case to the police and the investigations kicked off immediately until yesterday when Alimpa was arrested.

Also Read: Ronald Alimpa behind bars over failure to perform at booked shows

He was carried and put on a waiting Police patrol that drove off taking him to Katwe Police Station. We are yet to establish whether he spent the night at the police as his case is still ongoing.

We wait to hear whether he will be remanded or granted a police bond since he is still nursing a fractured leg.

Like this: Like Loading...