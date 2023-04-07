Daddy Andre says he was not entirely compatible with Nina Roz and that she did not know much about the institution of marriage before going in for it.

Since their short marriage ended just a few months after their Kukyala ceremony, Daddy Andre, real name Andrew Ojambo, and Nina ‘Roz’ Kankunda have never been on good terms.

Each, while on different interviews, has spilled secrets concerning their relationship and despite acknowledging the good moments they shared, it was not a bed of roses.

While speaking to Flash TV Rwanda, Daddy Andre noted how Nina Roz was never prepared for marriage but wanted it so badly even without knowing what it demands.

“Marriage is a big thing, before you commit you need to go and find out, “can I be matching with this person in every situation?” What she did maybe is that she fell into something that she didn’t know. She needs to go and learn about love because you cannot decide to fall in love with someone when you do not like him,” he said.

The Ugandan producer and singer hinted at the lack of respect between them and said that Nina Roz still needs to learn so much about marriage before making the same mistakes she made with him.

Mbu understands that Andre has not entirely ruled out being in love with Nina and says that he has not moved on yet until he finds a woman he likes fully.

“In marriage, a woman must always respect the man and the man must always cater the prestige to the woman. That’s why we always pay dowry, it means I’m taking you over… I was still in love, I like marriage,” he added.

