Veteran Actor Sam Bagenda a.k.a Dr. Bbosa has finally showed off his new young girlfriend identified as Penina to the public.

As he turned 58 years old, Dr. Bbosa unveiled his new lover to the public during his surprise birthday celebrations that were organized by his close friends.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Bbosa said that he loves her for having a mature mind and being enterprising despite her young age.

After digging up in the archives, we landed on some photos of Penina and they surely look good together. Check them out:

