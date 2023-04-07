Singer Ronald Alimpa survived spending the Easter holidays in the coolers after police raided his home in Makindye and arrested him for damages caused at a missed show during the 2022 Christmas festival season.

Ronald Alimpa is accused by one of the event promoters from the areas of Rakai for causing him severe loss and damage of property from an event where he failed to show up yet he had been booked.

The show at which Alimpa failed to turn up saw party-goers turn violent and set the generator ablaze on top of destroying lots of machines and plastic chairs.

The promoter demanded to be compensated a sum of Shs120m to foot the bill for repairing the damaged property.

Also Read: Ronald Alimpa dragged to Police for damages caused at a missed show

Fortunately, the judge at Masaka court saw Alimpa’s ailing situation and only ordered him plus his management to pay bail money of Shs1m and later pay back the promoter’s booking fee which is Shs3m.

His manager Ragga Fire confirmed the reports and disclosed that they traveled with Alimpa back to Kampala after spending a night in police cells.

Soon we will be getting a word from Alimpa as he will narrate to us his experience of being held behind bars.

Like this: Like Loading...