Celebrated Ugandan producer David Ebangit a.k.a Washington says the big three; Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool are “useless” because they have not used their fame and resources to nurture younger talent around the region.

For many years, Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, and Bobi Wine have dominated the airwaves and showbiz in Uganda and their fame spreads across the East African region.

With all their influence, however, Washington believes they have not done enough to give younger artists a platform to showcase their talent.

Washington, during an interview on Flash FM Rwanda, noted that they are experienced well enough to know the mistakes a young artist could do and hence how to overcome them and should use that experience to help the younger artists to rise.

Washington using an example of Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool, says being a legend is useless if you do not use your position to nurture younger talents.

He, therefore, urges the “Big Three” to use their influence, resources, and experience to support rising artists from across the region.

“The advice I would give to those three guys in Uganda is that, please stop overdoing things for yourselves. Get out of Uganda and sign artists from Kenya, Nairobi, and Rwanda because they have the money and they have the fame. I don’t believe in people who are successful and people around them are not successful. You’re useless to me.

Washington is not the first artist to air such an opinion about the three legendary artists. Local rapper Gravity Omutujju has in the past shared similar sentiments.

