Singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is grateful to his fans for having overwhelmingly voted for the ‘The People’s President’ documentary that won two international accolades.

Bobi Wine scooped the two gongs at the recently climaxed Millenium Documentary Film Festival that was held in Brussels-Belgium.

The documentary film made by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp won The Audience Prize and the Bronze Goal for Best Film on Human Rights.

The Millenium Festival is an international documentary festival that was initiated in 2006. It shows films on themes of the Millennium Development Goals (now the Sustainable Development Goals).

Honored that our documentary film “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” has won the awards of ‘Bronze Goal for Best Film on Human Rights’ and the ‘Audience Award’ at the 2023 Millenium International Documentary Film Festival in Brussels, Belgium. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success that this documentary continues to be. Bobi Wine

The film which is set to be officially released in September 2023 partly details the ‘Kyarenga’ hitmaker’s political journey from 2017 when he took his first shot at politics becoming Kyadondo East MP to the 2021 presidential race.

The film describes Bobi Wine as a politician who is using his music to fight the regime led by Yoweri Museveni.

Congratulations Bobi Wine!!

